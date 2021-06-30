The 2021 North Country Women’s Summer Soccer season kicked off on June 10. There are eight teams competing this year and through five games, Akwesasne sat atop the standings at 5-0 followed by Heuvelton at 4-1, Canton at 3-0-1, Potsdam at 3-2-1, Madrid-Waddington at 2-3, Gouverneur at 1-4, Colton-Parishville at 1-4 and Massena at 1-5.
Heuvelton has won four straight games after an opening day loss.
Akwesasne plays its home games at Generations Field in Hogansburg. Both Potsdam and Colton-Parishville are using Swift Field in South Colton as their home field while the other teams are using the varsity fields at their home school districts.
Games are scheduled each Tuesday and Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. Playoffs are set to begin the first week in August.
JUNE 10 SCORES
Akwesasne 7, Gouverneur 2; Colton-Parishville 1, Madrid-Waddington 0; Potsdam 4, Massena 2.
JUNE 15 SCORES
Akwesasne 10, Massena 0; Madrid-Waddington 2, Heuvelton 0; Canton 3, Gouverneur 1; Potsdam 3, Colton-Parishville 1.
JUNE 17 SCORES
Canton 7, Massena 0; Heuvelton 2, Gouverneur 1; Potsdam 3, Madrid-Waddington 2; Akwesasne 4, Colton-Pierrepont 1.
JUNE 22 SCORES
Heuvelton 3, Massena 2; Akwesasne 5, Potsdam 3; Gouverneur 1, Madrid-Waddington 1; Canton 6, Colton-Parishville 2.
JUNE 24 SCORES
Gouverneur 3, Colton-Parishville 1; Heuvelton 3, Potsdam 1; Madrid-Waddington 2, Massena 1; Canton at Akwesasne, postponed.
JUNE 29 SCORES
Heuvelton 2, Colton-Parishville 1 (OT); Akwesasne 3, Madrid-Waddington 1; Massena 2, Gouverneur 1; Potsdam 2, Canton 2.
JULY 1 SCHEDULE
M-W at Canton, Akwesasne at Heuvelton, Potsdam at Gouverneur, Massena at Colton-Parishville.
