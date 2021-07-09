A second straight first place finish carried the HillBillies RIP team to a share of first place in the Men’s 4-Man Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park.
The HillBillies RPI (Dave Shea 41, Pete Shea 42, George Seguin 43, Joe Donaleski 45) placed first with a -7 round for the second straight week and moved into a first place tie at 24 points with Team HAHA which placed second at -5.
Individual honors were shared by Ron VanHouse and Jaime Alonso with rounds of 40 followed by 41s crafted by: Greg Guimond, Derek VanHouse, Dave Shea and Mike Tooley.
Gary Guimond on 14 and Derek VanHouse on 12 produced the only birdies of the week.
Team Standings: Team HAHA 24, HillBillies RIP 24, Gary & Aileen’s 25.5, Pepsi Cola 30.5, Team VanHouse 32, ADR Telecom 41, The Place 47.
Week’s Finish: HillBillies RIP -7 (1), Team HAHA -5 (2), Pepsi Cola -3 (3), Gary & Aileen’s -3 (4), Team VanHouse +1 (6), The Place +2 (7)
