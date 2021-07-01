The Men’s 4-Man Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park became a close three-team race in week seven’s action at the St. Lawrence State Park.
The HillBillies RIP (Pete Shea 41, Jim Rogers 41, Ed Barr 45, Joe Donaleski 46) took weekly honors with a round of -6 followed by Team HAHA at -4 which moved within one-half point of the league lead held by Gary & Aileen’s at 21.5.
The HillBillies stand third at 23 followed by Team VanHouse 26, Pepsi Cola 26.5, ADR Telecom 37 and The Place 40.
Derek VanHouse tallied the medalist round at 37 and Jaime Alonso finished at 38. Rounding out the top five were Chris Guimond at 40 and 41s crafted by Pete Shea, Dick Moore and Jim Rogers.
Birdies were recorded by Jordan Backus, Pete Amo and Derek VanHouse on four and Phil Cosmo on nine.
Week 7 finish: HillBillies RIP -6 (1), Team HAHA -4 (2), Pepsi Cola -3 (3.5), Team VanHouse -3 (3.5), Gary & Aileen’s -1 (5), ADR Telecom even (6) and The Place +4 (7).
TEAM HAHA LEADS WEEK SIX
Team HAHA (Pete Amo 47, Jack Amo 48, Bob Halpin 55, Alex Wightman 43) took week six honors with a round of -8 in the Men’s Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park and moved into second place in the league standing.
Chris Guimond shot a medalist round of 37 leading Gary & Aileen’s which placed third on the week. HillBillies RIP took second on the week with a score of -7.
Joining Guimond in the week’s top five were: Derek VanHouse at 40 and Dave Shea, Jim Rogers and Jaime Alonzo 41.
Birdies on the week were posted by: Alex Wightman 13, Marc Hurteau 11, Derek VanHouse 16, Tom Hannan 15, Chris Guimond 14 and Dave Shea 13.
League Standings: Gary & Aileewn’s 16.5, Team HAHA 20, HillBillies RIP 22, Team VanHouse 22.5, Pepsi Cola 23, ADR Telecom 31, The Place 33.
Week’s Results: Team HAHA -8 (1), HillBillies RIP -7 (2), Gary & Aileen’s -5 (3), Pepsi Cola -3 (4), ADR Telecom -1 (5), The Place even (6), Team VanHouse +9 (7).
