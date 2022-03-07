Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Pins Count 64 – 36, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 60 – 40, Silver Leaf Diner 56 – 44, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 49 – 51, Culligan Man 47 – 53, Agway 45 – 55, Dangerous Dames 42 – 58, State Street Deli 37 – 63
Results: Pins Count 4 – Culligan Man 0, State Street Deli 1 – McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 3, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 1 – Dangerous Dames 3, Agway 2 – Silver Leaf Diner 2
High Bowlers: Jeff Hooper 200-220-246-666, E. Payne 220-222-222-665, M. Mills 203-205-246-654, J. Phillips 203-247-642, R. Carr 221-225-626, A. Baker 200-234-625, W. Rexford 202-222-615, D. Friot 222-606, A. Friot 208-213-598, D. Witherell 245-591, R. Mills 226-590, M. Wainwright 202-212-589, R. Chase 223-568, J. Morrow 215-563, D. Wood 208-558, J. O’Grady 208-556, Donna Mills 203-212-547, G. Dawley 523, K. McDougall 505, P. Payne 247, B. Montgomery 246, Dan Baker 211, C. McDougall 204, L. Lamere 204
Highlights: Jeff Hooper 666, R. Woodley 9-10, S. Ray 3-10, D. Wood 6-7-9-10, M. Wainwright 2-7-8
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: AJ’s Septic 58 – 42, Family Wood Shop 57 – 43, Heuvelton Fire 54 – 46, Royal J. Acres 53 ½ - 46 ½, JP Building Supply 50 ½ - 49 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 43 ½ - 56 ½, Silver Leaf Diner 43 ½ - 56 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 40 - 60
Results: Family Wood Shop 3 – Royal J Acres 1, Heuvelton Lanes 1 – Heuvelton Fire 3, Grey’s Gun Shop 3 – JP Building Supply 1, Silver Leaf Diner 0 – AJ’s Septic 4 High Bowlers: Dave Wood 211-243-257-711, L. Meadows 219-264-680, R. Mills 218-255-671, L. Lamere 214-214-219-647, P. Payne 207-214-215-636, K. Powell 200-223-620, D. Witherell 207-214-619, M. Wainwright 216-224-613, R. Carr 213-221-613, M. Mills 244-606, R. McAllister 200-577, H. Reynolds 202-212-574, M. Pierce 571, J. Carr 222-570, A. Friot 245-564, A. Pierce 226-563, N. Pierce 213-558, A. Baker 556, M. Larue 531, R. Bushey 508, J. Payne 507
