“It was like coming out of a cocoon,” said Race Director Gary Hammond as he directed runners and bikers at the finish and starting line of the June Hoswegatchie Duathlon at Hosmer’s Marina recently.
“Everyone is just happy to back and it is so nice to see so many people we haven’t seen in a while.”
Like so many summer events in Ogdensburg, the duathalon series presented by CGSW Racing returned to local athletic landscape after a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state and county protocol for the virus have lessened a great deal in terms of outdoor activities.
Runners, walkers and bikers enjoyed the return to the challenge of getting a personal best, socializing with friends at a reasonable level and sharing a beverage on a warm evening offering a preview of the summer weather ahead.
“Our crowd was small but it was a great start,” said Hammond.
The series will also offer July and August races and the series organizers are hopeful that many of the regular participants from Canada will be able to return before the end of the series.
The Young Guns duo of SUNY Canton student Brogan LaRose and 13 year old second generation duathlete Dempsey Sutton led the Team Division in 45:38 in their first race. LaRose, a former OFA distance runner in track-field and cross country, plans to run Cross Country at SUNY Canton in the fall.
Team Skamp, Dan and Anton Skamperle, took second Team O’Neil, Mike O’Neil and Jane Akins, took third.
Jeff Jones led the Men’s Division in 41:55 followed by James Rauch and Cory Williams. Jill Zick led the Women’s field in 48:31 followed by Amy Hollister and Mary Kelley.
The series will continue on July 14 and August 11.
TEAM DIVISION
The Young Guns 45:38, Skamp 51:38, Team O’Neil 51:49, Hughes-Lomaki 51:51, Team McGuire 56:15, Team Wood 57:05, WellnFun 57:59, Dashnaw’s Pizzeria 5921, Byron-Jamie 60:11, Outicks 63:00, Scheafer 64:21.
MEN’S DIVISION
Jeff Jones 41:55, James Rauch 46:09, Cory Williams 48:19, Will Glass 49:56, Camden Fort 50:07, Charlie Shene 51:34, Eric Monatt 51:41, Charlie Shaw 52:35, Jordan Fields 58:18, Jake ger 58:30, Stasun Hebert 1:01:21, Tim Richards 1:03:05.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Jill Zick 48:31, Amy Hollister 53:29, Mary Kelley 54:33, Jenna Chamberlain 56:14, Alanna Gilis 58:24, Meredith Nordell 59:36, Liz Testani 1:02:49, Karina Belavia 1:02:52, Lisa Guccion 1:04:58, Heen Hume 1:08:53, Rae Dunbar NT
