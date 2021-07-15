OGDENSBURG — CGSW Racing is delighted to announce the 2021 Hoswegatchie Duathlon Series is set for Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Hosmer’s Marina in Ogdensburg. The series is designed for newcomers and experienced racers alike ages 13 and up and racing will begin each night at 6:30 p.m.
Each race consists of a 1.5 mile run, an 8 mile bike ride and a 1.5 mile run.
The entry fee is $10 per race per person or $20 for the three race series and anyone signing up for the three-race series will receive a free T-shirt plus an entry into the series championship for a great prize after the last race.
Two and three person teams are always encouraged and all entries receive a free drink (hard or soft) at Hosmer’s Marina after each race.
For more information or to download a release form go to the CGSW Racing Facebook page at facebook.com/HoswegatchieDuathlonSeries or email CGSWRacing@gmail.com.
Entry forms and release forms can also be up at the place of business for the series sponsors and forms should be mailed to CGSW Racing, PO Box 1034, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Sponsors of the event are Hosmer’s Marina, the City of Ogdensburg and Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola Bottlers.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the OFA Marching Blue Devils Band.
