Howland Pump of Ogdensburg enjoyed a fine in the Grades 5-6 Baseball Division of the North Country Youth Sports system. Coached by James Furgison, Kendra Moran and Ryan Davis the Howland Pump went 12-3 in the regular season and 14-4 with a 2-2 record in the playoffs where it dropped an 8-5 decision to Heuvelton in the consolation game of the playoffs.
The team advanced to the semi-finals of the playoffs by winning their final home game at the Cliff Montroy Youth Sports Complex.
Members of the team are: Joe Greene, Eddy Baker, Zachary Bujnowski, Evan Nelson, Jamie Furgison, Adam Rose, Andrew Davis, Dakota Wells, Urijah Austin, Cole Mathews, Gavin Moran, Kellan Sutton, Colin Woods, and Jace Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.