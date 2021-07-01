GOUVERNEUR — A steady wind assisted in keeping the humidity down but wasn’t strong enough to cool down the red-hot shooting of the foursome of Phil Cosmo, Mike Tooley, Tom Hannan and TJ Hannan highlighting a record-breaking day in the 19th year edition of the John Durr Memorial Summer Classic on Saturday at Emerald Links in Gouverneur. The winning foursome carded a tournament record 15 under par posting a 55 while the squad of Bill Reed, Tom Luckie, Mike Martin and Jim Howard posted a second place 61 (-9). Larry Morley, Henry Morley, Dave Mills and Carl Hewko along with the foursome of Jim Adams, Mark Henry, John Briggs and Steve Barlow tied for third with a 62 (-8).
The tournament also raised a record-setting $3,500 which all will go to the John Durr Memorial Scholarship Fund. “The tournament over the 19 years has provided over $70,000 in scholarships which is a tribute to all of our group who continue to participate, contribute and donate prizes” said tournament director Scott Lalone. He added if anyone still would like to contribute to the John Durr Memorial Scholarship Fund gifts can be mailed to 418 Pleasant Avenue, Ogdensburg NY 13669.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.