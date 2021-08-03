CANTON — Canton’s Ryan Jones shot an 18-hole total of a two-over par 74 to win the Northern New York Junior Golf Tour event on July 20 at Partridge Run Golf Course.
Jones was three shots better than Canton natives Sam Sieminski and John O’Neill and Gouverneur’s Dylan Farr to win the 16-18 year old division. Potsdam’s Ian Van Wagner also fired a 74 to win the 13-15 division.
Tupper Lake’s Carver Bell carded a nine-hole total of 45 to win in the 12-and-under division.
St. Lawrence University will host an event today, July 29, and the tour championship will be at the Potsdam Town & Country Club on Aug. 3.
