MORRISTOWN — The Northern New York Junior Bassmasters Club opened its 2022 Tournament Trail on Sunday holding a tournament on Black Lake in Memory of Chuck Roach.
In the Junior Club, first place went to Easton Losey and Shea Langstaff with an 11.04-pound bag followed by Liam Fields and Blake Fortin 7.04. There was no third or fourth place so that prize money will go into the pot for the July 10 tournament at Lisbon Beach.
The Lunker Award donated by Hosmer’s Marina went to Easton Losey at 3.03 pounds and the Sportsmanship Award donated by Hosmer’s Marina went to Alexa Bice
In the High School Club, first place went to Jacob and Jed Farley at 13.37 pounds followed by Lucas Gravlin and Cooper Rutherford at 8.56 and Jacob Morrill and Cole Wood at 3.74
The Lunker Award donated by Hosmer’s Marina went to Lucas Gravlin and the Sportsmanship Award donated by Hosmer’s Marina went to Jordan Duprey.
The club members and directors wished to thank boaters: Mr. Moore, Mr. Spriggs, Mr. Kiah, Mr. Bell, Mr. Kingston, Mr. Kearns, Mr. Lovely, Mr. Moore, Mr. Robla, Dr. Ogden, Mr. Robla, Mr. Richards, Mr. Lust, Mr. Graveline, Mr. Garvey, Mr. Dallas, Mr. Sweet, Mr. Spellici, and Mr. Jacobs.
Sponsor’s include: Hosmer’s Marina, Gajo Baits, The Log Cabins, Swanie Entertainment, Howland Pump, St. Lawrence Water Fowlers, Bradley’s Service Station, Robla’s Carpet Care, Flood Pro Water and Fire Restoration, Cross Keys Real Estate, Jacob’s Land Surveying, and Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers.
