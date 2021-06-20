Jacob Farley was on the St. Lawrence River at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday with his brother Jeb and his grandfather Doc LaComb fishing in the St. Lawrence Valley Sportsmen’s Club Opening Day Smallmouth Bass Derby. The two boys, who are members of the Northern New York Junior Bassmasters Club, call the opening day of bass season their favorite day of the year.
It turned out to one Jacob Farley’s most favorite days ever.
Shortly after leaving the dock from the cottage his family rents at Stevenson’s Camps he landed a 6.21-pound smallmouth on a nedrig. His fishing time on the St. Lawrence River was limited by the rise of the wind midway through the morning and after bringing the fish to the weigh-in station at Hosmer’s Marina the Farley-LaComb fishing party spent the rest of the day fishing on the Oswegatchie River out in front of the Marina.
The party caught lots of bass but only two others were weighed in and Jacob’s bass stayed at the top of the weigh-in all day earning him the $500 first prize.
“The water was just like glass when we went out but the wind came up and there were whitecaps from then on. The big fish hit a nedrig which my brother and I use all the time on the St. Lawrence,” said Jacob Farley.
“Our first Junior Bassmasters Tournament will be on Sunday on Black Lake. The wind is supposed to be down and we really want to fish largemouth with top-water lures.”
But smallmouth are the order of the day at the SLVSC Derby which each year raises money for the on-going walleye stocking effort which the club co-manages with the St. Lawrence River Walleye Association.
“Jacob Farley was first fish entered and he sweated it out all day to see if it would stand up. It did, the fish stood up to all challengers right down to the final minute,” said Greg Denny of the SLVSC.
Farley’s 20.5” fish held serve on top against serious challenges from some of the top anglers in the area. Gabe Szafranski took second at 5.06 pounds on a high quality leaderboard which featured 17 fish over four pounds and 27 bass which tipped the scales, digitally, over three pounds.
Gabe Szafranski took second place and $200 for a 5.06-pound bass followed in the top 10 by: Jeremy Kinney 4.92, Shawn Kinney 4.85, Jimmy Tulip at 4.83, Dustin Smithers at 4.73, Joe Ritchie at 4.71, Mark Peccalo at 4.62 pounds, Wayne Dirck at 4.57 and Tyler Grace at 4.56.
“We had a great derby and good weather. We had 120 entries and 40 fish were entered. We want to thank Bill Hosmer and his staff for letting us hold the derby here. He and his staff bend over backwards for helping us. And we want to thank Ogdensburg Pepsi for sponsoring the derby and we want to thank everyone who donated prizes, we really had some great prizes today,” said Greg Denny.
WALLEYE STOCKING UPDATE - Speaking for the St. Lawrence Valley Sportsmen’s Club Greg Denny also offered an upstate on this year’s walleye stocking efforts. The St. Lawrence River Walleye Association reports that the walleye fingerlings have grown to a size of 1 3/4” in the stocking ponds and are doing well. The fingerlings are scheduled to be released into the river around July 4.
“That is great news that tells us that the walleye numbers will continue to be strong despite losing a year of stocking because of the pandemic,” said Denny.
“We raised money today which will help things keep going forward. I want to thank everyone who entered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.