LISBON - Lisbon Beach once again provided the Northern New York Junior Bassmasters with an outstanding venue for a tournament on Sunday and the fish and the weather also treated the young anglers well.
The brother combination of Hunter and Austin Spriggs led the Junior Club while Matt Kinney and Jack Mills took honors in the High School Division.
The tournament was staged In memory of Trevor Woods.
In the Junior Club Hunter and Austin Spriggs led the way with 14.78 followed by Easton Losey and Shea Langstaff 11.86, Gavin Richards and Hunter Bouchey at 11.37 and Mason Garvey and Quintin Murphy 10.80.
The Lunker and Sportsmanship Awards donated by Hosmer’s Marina went to
Lawson Robla with a 4.35 pound smallmouth and Brody Lust received the Sportsmanship Award.
Sportsmanship - Brody Lust
Matt Kinney and Jack Mills weighed in a 17.58-pound bag to lead the High School Division and Connor and Allison Bell followed at 16.66 pounds and Jacob and Jed Farley extended their leaderboard presence taking third at 14.25 pounds.
Third Place - Jacob & Jed Farley at 14.26 pounds.
The Lunker Sportsmanship Awards donated Hosmer’s Marina went to Matt Kinney for a 4.56 pounder and Karsen Roethel for his fine interaction with fellow anglers, drivers and officials.
A big thank you went out to the boaters: Mr. Moore, Mr. Robla, Dr. Ogden, Mr. Kimble, Mr. Richards, Mr. Lust, Mr. Jacobs, Mr. Garvey, Mr. Spellici, Mr. Sweet, Mr. Wilson, Mr. Spriggs, Mr. Kiah, Mr. Piercey, Mr. Kingston, Mr. Kinney, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. Kearns, Mr. Lovely, Mr. Towle, Mr. Bell, and Mr. Gravlin who make the tournaments possible and as always to the array of fine sponsors:
Thanks to the sponsors - Hosmer’s Marina, Howland Pump & Supply Co., Don Swan, Comedy Hypnotist, The Log Cabins, Gajo, St.Lawrence Waterfowlers, Bradley’s Service Station, Robla’s Carpet Care, Flood Pro Water & Fire Restoration, Jacobs Land Surveying, Cross Keys Real Estate Shannon Davis LIC R.E. Assoc. Broker and, Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers.
Thanks also went out to Dallas Dogs for providing excellent food and Todd Miller and staff at Lisbon Beach, the Morrill family for the donation of goody bags to the club members and thanks to the Becky and Chris Claxton for the donation to the club today.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, the club will fishing out of Waddington in memory of Richard Gibson.
