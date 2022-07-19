LISBON - Lisbon Beach once again provided the Northern New York Junior Bassmasters with an outstanding venue for a tournament on Sunday and the fish and the weather also treated the young anglers well.

The brother combination of Hunter and Austin Spriggs led the Junior Club while Matt Kinney and Jack Mills took honors in the High School Division.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.