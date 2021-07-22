Chuck Ladouceur shot a one-under-par round of 34 and Gary Guimond fashioned Overall Low Net honors at 31 in Friday’s Ben Cordwell Memorial Senior Golf action at the St. Lawrence State Park. Ladouceur birdied the fourth and fifth holes and won the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin Contest off the regular tees.
Flight A
Low Gross: Chuck Ladouceur 34, Pete Shea 41, Rick Wright 41.
Low Net: Gary Guimond 31, Greg Sholette 33, Jeff Houmiel 35
Flight B
Low Gross: Ken Kendall 44, Bob Martin 44, Lee Young 45
Low Net: Joe Donaleski 32, Howard Quinn 24, Jim Halpin 36
Flight C
Low Gross: Jr Mack 44, Fred Carter 50, Bob Ott 51
Low Net: Pete Wheater 32, Butch Harvey 35, Frank Perretta 35
Longest Drive
Chuck Ladouceur (Reg), Joe Tracy (Sr)
Closest to Pin
Bob Martin 12’5” (Sr), Chuck Ladouceur 13’6” (Reg)
50-50
Gary LaLonde
Birdies
Gary Guimond 8, Rick Wright 1, Chuck Ladouceur 4 and 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.