Ladouceur breaks par with 34 round: Guimond notes Low Net at Cordwell Sr. golf

Chuck Ladouceur shot a one-under-par round of 34 and Gary Guimond fashioned Overall Low Net honors at 31 in Friday’s Ben Cordwell Memorial Senior Golf action at the St. Lawrence State Park. Ladouceur birdied the fourth and fifth holes and won the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin Contest off the regular tees.

Flight A

Low Gross: Chuck Ladouceur 34, Pete Shea 41, Rick Wright 41.

Low Net: Gary Guimond 31, Greg Sholette 33, Jeff Houmiel 35

Flight B

Low Gross: Ken Kendall 44, Bob Martin 44, Lee Young 45

Low Net: Joe Donaleski 32, Howard Quinn 24, Jim Halpin 36

Flight C

Low Gross: Jr Mack 44, Fred Carter 50, Bob Ott 51

Low Net: Pete Wheater 32, Butch Harvey 35, Frank Perretta 35

Longest Drive

Chuck Ladouceur (Reg), Joe Tracy (Sr)

Closest to Pin

Bob Martin 12’5” (Sr), Chuck Ladouceur 13’6” (Reg)

50-50

Gary LaLonde

Birdies

Gary Guimond 8, Rick Wright 1, Chuck Ladouceur 4 and 5

