Week 12 of the Ben Cordwell Memorial Men’s Senior Golf League was led by another one under par round by Chuck Ladouceur who crafted a 34 with birdies on the 11th and 13th holes. Tim Vernsey took second in Flight A and overall with a 38 and Ken Johnson and Bob Martin led the way in Low Net at 32 and 33 at the St. Lawrence State Park on Friday.
Flight A
Low Gross: Chuck Ladouceur 34, Tim Vernsey 38, Bob Simpson 40
Low Net: Ken Johnson 32, Bob Martin 33, Greg Sholette 35.
Flight B
Low Gross: Dave Sandburg 42, Warren Putman 47, Ken Kendall 47
Low Net: Greg Wall 36, Tom Woods 36, Fred Carter 36
Flight C
Low Gross: Bob Ott 49, Al Livingston 52, Don Dodds 52.
Low Net: Frank Perretta 37, Ron Bettinger 37, John Perretta 38
Longest Drive
Chuck Ladouceur (Reg), Dave Sandburg (Sr)
Closest to Pin
Dick Wilson 10” (Sr), Joe Shmoe 1”(Reg)
50-50: Ken Johnson
Birdies: Bob Martin 16, Tim Vernsey 11, Chuck Ladouceur 11 and 13
