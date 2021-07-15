Chuck Ladouceur crafted a one over par 36 to take overall honors over Jim Rogers (37) by one stroke as the Ben Cordwell Senior Golf season noted its 10th week at the St. Lawrence State Park on Friday. Overall Low Net honors went to Greg Sholette with a 31 and Ken Johnson took second at 33.
Bob Martin with a 42 and John Perretta with a 45 took Low Gross honors in the B and C Flights on a day of pleasant playing conditions on the rain softened state park track which yielded birdies to Gary Guimond 14, Jim Rogers 17, Joe Ott 18, Tom McCullough 16. Ott birdied 18 after settling his tee shot with 5’ 4” of the pin.
Flight A
Low Gross: Chuck Ladouceur 36, Jim Rogers 37, Bob Simpson 42
Low Net: Greg Sholette 31, Ken Johnson 33, Ron Rickett 35.
Flight B
Low Gross: Bob Martin 42, Ken Kendall 45, Greg Wall 45
Low Net: Joe Ott 34, Tom McCullough 34, Joe Donaleski 35.
Flight C
Gross: John Perretta 45, Dick Hawes 50, Pete Wheater 51.
Low Net: Don Dodds 35, Ron Bettinger 37, Dick LaVigne 37.
Longest Drive: Jeff Houmiel (Reg), Tom McCullough (Sr)
Closest to Pin: Joe Ott 5’4” (Sr), Pat Farrell 45’ (Reg).
50-50: Dick Hawes
Birdies: Gary Guimond 14, Jim Rogers 17, Joe Ott 18, Tom McCullough 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.