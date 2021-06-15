Week six of the Ben Cordwell Senior Golf League saw a trio of longtime playing partners duel for medalist honors.
Chuck Ladouceur prevailed with a round of 40 and Tim Vernsey and Ken Johnson followed at 41. Bob Martin fashioned the top Low Gross of the day at 34.
A round of 40 also earned Pete Shea medalist honors in week five. Gary Lalonde tallied the best low gross at 40.
WEEK 6 RESULTS
Flight A
Low Gross
Chuck Ladauceur 40, Tim Vernsey 41, Ken Johnson 41.
Low Net: Ron Ricket 35, Bill Leary 35, Dave Shea 35.
Flight B
Low Gross: Bob Martin 43, Tom McCullough 45, Warren Putman 40.
Low Net: Pat Farrell 34, Jim Halpen 34, Ken Kendall 34.
Flight C
Low Gross: Don Dodds 46, Butch Harvey 49, Dick Hawes 52.
Low Net: Joe Meyer 34, Bill Morley 35, Tim Cummings 36.
Longest Drive: Chuck Ladouceur (Reg), Bob Martin (Sr).
Closest to Pin: Ron Rickett 22’ (Sr), Tim Vernsey 36’6” (Reg).
Birdies: Bill Leary 13, Tom Woods 14, Dave Shea 13 & 14.
50-50: Jr Mack.
WEEK 5 RESULTS
Flight A
Low Gross: Pete Shea 40, Bob Simpson 42, Tim Vernsey 43.
Low Net: Gary Lalonde 30, Dave Shea 35, Ken Kendall 36.
Flight B
Low Gross: Tom McCullough 43, Don Tebo 43, Jeff Houmiel 44.
Low Net: Fred Carter 33, Warren Putman 34, Joe Donaleski 34.
Flight C
Low Gross: Walt Wheater 49, Butch Harvey 50, Bob Ott 51.
Low Net: Joe Meyer 33, Don Dodds 35, John Perretta 35.
Birdies: Lee Young 1, Pete Shea 5.
50-50): Frank Perretta.
Longest Drive: Jim Rogers (reg), Bob Martin (Sr).
Closest To The Pin: Joe Tracy (Sr) 25’ 2”, Greg Sholette (Reg) 36’ 7”.
