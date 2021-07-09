The Ladies of the Moose Grades 4-5 softball team, coached by Nichole Kennedy and Shannon Thornhill Furgison, was a fine representative for Ogdensburg in the North Country Youth Sports System. The Ladies Auxilary of the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge hosted the team at an end of the Year party where Carlee Thompson was honored as the Team MVP.
Members of the team are: Amira Mallette, Sophie Cryer, Karly Skelly, Alexis Brown, Lauren Beldock, Lauren Bouchard, Lydia Power, Sydney Davock, Moriah Morrow, Bishop Morley, Madison Frisina, Kaylee Ives, Ella Bateman, Carlee Thompson, Chloe Duprey, Ellah Bouchey, Ainsley Amo and Emmilyn TenEyck
