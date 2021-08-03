James Mallory flashed away from the field and covered the 10-mile trek on the Oswegatchie River from the Heuvelton Boat Launch to the launch near the Spring Street Bridge in Ogdensburg in 1:21.33. It was one of the fastest times on the current course for the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Remington RIP Friot Canoe Race.
When he was done, he had nothing but high praise for the race which enjoyed almost perfect racing water levels.
“This is a great race and a great course and the water was high on the rapids so I was able to go straight through. I usually average about eight miles per hour but I think I was a little faster today,” said Mallory who travelled from Rochester to compete in Saturday’s festival race and at Blue Mountain Lake race on Sunday.
“Today and tomorrow will be great races to get me ready for the nationals in Warren, Pennsylvania which is usually 12 miles. So this was a good race for me today. I like to compete in all of the St. Lawrence Valley Paddlers races, they are good people and they always run good races.”
Eleven boats took part in Saturday’s race and all 11 raced well according to Race Director Allen Kelly of Rennselaer Falls.
“Everyone raced well and we had a really nice race. The water level was perfect and we had some really good racers here today,” said Kelly.
“We could have had more boats here today but many paddlers are going to the race in Blue Mountain Lake tomorrow. My wife and I are going to compete there tomorrow. But everything went very well today. Everyone had a lot of fun and we gave everyone tee-shirts.”
REMINGTON I RIP FRIOT
MEMORIAL CANOE RACE
C1 MEN
Gene Neuman (Canton) 1:34.49.
C2 STOCK
Allen and Mary Kelly (Rennselaer Falls) 1:31.20, Will Siegfried (Potsdam), David Sommerstein (Canton) 1:36.31.
K1
Peter Jaworski (Utica) 1:35.13, Roger Gocking (Saranac Lake) 1:32:39.
K1 UNLIMITED
James Mallory (Rochester) 1:21:33
K1 REC MALE
John Beaudette (Canton) 1:54:57, Mike Berry (Ogdensburg) 2:14:40.
C2 REC MIXED
Paul and Debbie Backus of Canton 1:47:43.
K2 REC
Jason and Mackenzie Butterfield of Ogdensburg 1:57:55.
