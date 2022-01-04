Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 17: SH Electric 47-21, Service Master 38-30, SLFCU 33-35, Abar’s 30-38, Doug’s 28-40, Obvious Signs 28-40
Highlights: Karen Clary 212(511), Coco Lemieux 199(529), Vicki Fishbeck 179(511), Dawn Pike 179(487), Jamie Friot 176(481), Shelly Sanderson 172(435), Winnie DeLorenzo 162(440), Sam Downing 160(457), Marlene McAllister 158(430), Lori Potter 151(426), Mary Hayes 149(426), Kira Hammond 146(410), Velma Gushea 143, Karen Morley 138, Leona Jones 138, Lisa Hammond 134, Amanda Hooper 129, Debbie Hannan 128, Heidi Czenepak 126, Sarah Garnsey 125, Erica Scott 125, Angie Richards 114, Cherly Doerr 107
Splits: Erica Scott 5-10, Dawn Pike 3-10, 4-7-9-10, Heidi Czenepak 4-5, Leona Jones 3-10
Results: Service Master 1-SH Electric 3, SLFCU 1-Abar’s 3, Obvious Signs 0-Doug’s 4
Schedule: Abar’s vs Doug’s, Service Master vs Obvious Signs, SLFCU vs SH Electric.
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 18: Casey’s 42.5-29.5, Shady Brook Farms 41-31, Stanton’s 39-33, WWV 34-38, Armstrong’s 31.5-40.5, River Myst Winery 28-44
Highlights: Dawn Mills 215(538), Ethel Payne 214(556), Vicki Fishbeck 199(552), Jamie Bush 195(520), Tina James 194(526), Donna Mills 181(496), Coleen LaMere 179(471), Cathy Leslie 171(485), Catie Dominy 169, Dawn Pike 167(469), Casey Caldwell 163(465), Nicole Ritchie 160(418), Winnie DeLorenzo 158(430), Hilary Brothers 158(403), Myrna Wells 153(437), Kathy Skelly 149(406), Debbie Perry 149, Carole Lebel 147, Marlene McAllister 145, Jamie Bennett 145, Mackenzie Payne 141(418), Lois Armstrong 130, Jacki Kelly 129, Tina Harper 127, Toni Scharf 124, Marsha Ploof 124, Jean LaJoy 108
Splits: Tina James 4-5, 3-10, Jamie Bennett 5-6, Lois Armstrong 3-10, Marlene McAllister 5-10, Jacki Kelly 2-7
Results: WWV 4-Stanton’s 0, Armstrong’s 2-River Myst Winery 2, Casey’s 1-Shady Brook Farms 3
Schedule: Casey’s vs Armstrong’s, Shady Brook Farms vs Stanton’s, WWV vs River Myst Winery
