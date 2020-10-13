LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Association Of Sportsmen’s Clubs hosted its annual Youth Pheasant Hunt Sept. 26 and 27 at the Allen Brown Farm.
After receiving hunter safety instruction from Department of Environmental Conservation officers, the young hunters took to the field in small groups along with dogs and their handlers.
The hunting experience for the 16 participants was provided through donations from the state Conservation Officers Association.
A spokesperson from the sportsmen’s club expressed thanks to David Brown for use of the property, the DEC officers, Todd Houpert who organized dog handlers as well as organizing individual group hunts and giving safety instructions. Thanks also went out to the dog handlers for donating their time and expertise along with the parents of the youths for allowing their children to participate.
