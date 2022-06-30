WADDINGTON — North Country Youth Softball completed its season with a whirlwind playoff tournament on Friday and Saturday. Whirlwind is a fitting way to describe the action which saw the first through fourth place teams play four games in two days culminating with the semi-finals and finals staged in near gale force winds at the two diamonds in Waddington.
“It was a great season and it looks very good for softball in our area. Ogdensburg has a nice facility at Cliff Montroy Park, we have good fields at Lisbon and Heuvelton and Waddington is doing a lot of work on its fields,” said Lisbon Coach Scott Wilhelm.
“Everything went well except for the weather today.”
Top seeded Lisbon Town Recreation reversed its only loss of the year downing Canton 13-10 in the championship game and the Ogdensburg Ladies of the Moose bested the Ogdensburgh Diner 12-8 in the consolation game. Lisbon finished with a .444 team batting average and its pitchers combined on a 2.51 ERA with 151 strikeouts in 73 innings.
Lisbon downed the Ogdensburgh Diner in the semi-finals and Canton advanced past the Ladies of the Moose.
“It was tough playing four games in two days and the weather was brutal today but the girls did very well. We placed third out of 21 teams and the Ogdensburgh Diner was fourth. The future looks good for our softball (in Ogdensburg),” said Ladies of the Moose Coach Nicole Kennedy.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Adia Richards struck out nine batters and Avery Blair fanned three batters in three-inning stints as Lisbon turned back a spirited comeback effort by Canton in the championship game which was played at Lyle Lakins Field.
Sophia Traynor singled and tripled and scored twice and Zoe LaRue also scored twice. Autumn Foti and Jocelyn Wilhelm and Morgan Brooks all singled and scored.
Richards, Emma Kennedy and Alivia Jordan all scored and Malcey Fonda singled.
“I am so proud to present the North Country Softball League Champions. These ladies played amazing the last two days and represented our community very well. I am amazed at where we started to where we finished. They demonstrated one of my favorite quotes all season. I am proud of each of these young ladies,” said Lisbon Coach Scott Wilhelm who was assisted by Justin and Natalie Richards.
Leading the Canton efforts were: Elle White, a 6th grader, who struck out nine batters in three innings, Carli Friedel who struck out two batters in one inning and White, Cami Hannigan-Christian and Mackenna Plants who each had a single and a run.
Lisbon came through with one of its best hitting effort of the season in the semi-final win where: Adia Richards homered, tripled and singled and scored three runs and Brinley Cota homered and singled and scored three times. Avery Blair also homered and Jocelyn Richards singled and doubled and scored three runs.
Richards struck out six in two innings, Blair fanned three in two innings and Sophia Richards pitched one inning and stroked two hits at the plate. Other offensive contributions came from: Autumn Foti (1 run), Morgan Brooks (single, 3 runs), Alaina Richards (2 runs), Emma Kennedy (1 run), Alivia Johnson (1 run), Zoe LaRue (1 run), Macey Fonda (single) and Alisbeth Warren (1 run).
CONSOLATION GAME
The Ladies of the Moose received scoring throughout its lineup in the four inning game to back the pitching of Chloe Duprey and Ella Bateman.
Tayah Johnson scored two runs, Chloe Duprey singled and scored, Alaylah Mallette singled and Ella Bateman, Lucy Guasconi, Lexi Brown, Maddie Frisina, Moriah Morrow, Ainsleigh Amo and June Demers all scored.
Lydia Power, Abby Bateman and Brinley Geary pitched for the Ogdensburgh Diner and Bateman also scored two runs. Kaylee Ives singled and Lydia Power, Brylee Edwards and Colbie O’Shea all scored.
