A match of Western Division leaders in the North Country Men’s Summer Soccer League showcased excellent possession sequences by host Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola and Madrid-Waddington at Kennedy School on Wednesday Night.
Ogdensburg Pepsi (3-1-0) scored first with Syrus Gladle scoring off a pass from Matt Gladle but M-W (2-0-1) scored three unanswered goals to gain a 3-2 win and remained as one of only two unbeaten teams in the league. The other unbeaten, 3-0-1 East Division leader CKON of Potsdam, downed Citizens’ Advocate of Malone 2-1. M-W and CKON tied at 2-2 last week.
In other action Lisbon (1-3-0) gained its first win with a 5-1 victory over Heuvelton (0-3-0)and Canton (2-1-1) and Colton (2-1-1) played to a 2-2 tie.
M-W 3 - Ogd Pepsi 2: M-W pulled even against Ogdensburg Pesi when Evan Ruddy controlled the rebound of a diving save by goaltender Ryan Warchol and drove a shot into the net which created a 1-1 halftime tie.
Aaron Armstrong gave M-W a 2-1 lead scoring in heavy traffic in front of the net and Brennan Harmer buried a penalty shot for a 3-1 margin. Ogdensburg Pepsi’s Max Ahrens netted a penalty a shot.
M-W keeper Nate Moulton and his Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola counterpart Ryan Warchol both made 10 saves in the game.
Potsdam CKON 2, Malone 1: Malone’s Adaam Fakhir scored the only goal of the first haf off a corner kick from Gage Martin but it would be the lone Citizens Advocate goal of the night.
Potsdam CKON pulled when Kade Cook scored from Evan Collette and Nsundidi Jorge netted the eventual game-winner from Mac Lazare.
CKON’s Ethan Moulton and eight saves and the Citizen Advocates duo of Anson Herrick and John Miller each made four saves.
Lisbon 5 - Heuvelton 1: Hayes Bouchey scored a pair of goals for Lisbon and Dicky Marcellus, Matt Bleau and Phil Mason netted single tallies in the Lisbon win where Hayden McBath made seven saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.