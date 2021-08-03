Madrid-Waddington remained the only undefeated team while Ogdensburg Pepsi and Lisbon dropped well played games in Wednesday’s North Country Men’s Summer Soccer League action. M-W tied Colton at 2-2, Potsdam shaded Ogdensburg Pepsi 3-2 and Canton turned
back Lisbon 3-2.
M-W 2 - Colton 2: Easton Butterfield scored twice for M-W and Kaden Pickering passed out an assist backing five saves by Nate Moulton. Jehno Mette scored both Colton goals and Harlee Besio made seven saves.
Potsdam 3 - Ogd Pepsi 2: Nsuididi Jorge scored two goals in the victory, Sergi Romano delivered one goal and one assist and Tony Betrus added an assist. John Snell and Karson LaRose scored for Ogdensburg and Matt Gladle passed out an assist while Ryan Warchol handled eight saves in goal.
Canton 3 - Lisbon 2: Travis Jordan scored two goals, Sam Martin tallied a goal with an assist and Tyler Gallagher set up two goals for Canton who received four saves from Jake Mattice.
Cole Eagan and Matt Robinson scored for Lisbon and Hayden McBath was strong in goal.
Malone 7 - Heuvelton 1: Adam Fakir scored four goals and Hans Schumacher delivered one goal and four assists for Malone. Noah Holland scored for Heuvelton.
SHUTOUTS ABOUND Madrid-Waddington stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Lisbon while Ogdensburg Pepsi and Potsdam also recorded shutouts last Wednesday’s action. Pepsi bested Heuvelton 8-0 and Potsdam blanked Colton 2-0. Canton trim Malone 4-3.
Pepsi 8 - Heuvelton 0: Julian Rufa netted three goals and Matt Gladle delivered two goals and two assists to lead a Pepsi offense which featured production from the veteran and young players. Gunnar McLellan scored twice, Karson LaRose netted one goal with on assist, Gian Rufa passed out two assists and Dylan Irvine, Chris Frary and Cooper Garvey all added one assist. Ryan Warchol stopped two shots in the shutout.
