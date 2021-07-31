West Division champion Madrid-Waddington completed an unbeaten regular season with a 6-1 victory over Ogdensburg Pepsi and Lisbon gained a 2-0 win over Heuvelton in Wednesday’s action from the North Country Men’s Soccer Association.
In other action Canton and Colton played to a 0-0 tie and Potsdam bested Malone 6-2 to clinch the East Division title.
M-W 6 - Ogd Pepsi 1: Matt Gladle scored the lone Ogdensburg Pepsi goal from Karson LaRose and Ryan Warchol made nine saves in goal.
Lisbon 2 - Heuvelton 0: Brandon Phillips and Griffin Walker scored the Lisbon goals and Hayden McBath made five saves in goal.
Canton 0 - Colton 0: Jake Matice of Canton and Harlee Besio of Colton matched shutouts in a high level matchup.
PLAYOFFS BEGIN SUNDAY
The playoffs start Sunday with four quarter-final round games. Madrid-Waddington earned the top seed at 8-0-2 and will host eighth-seeded Heuvelton 0-10-0. Potsdam-CKON landed the second seed at 8-1-1 and will host seventh-seeded Malone 1-9-0 at St. Lawrence Central, third-seeded Canton (6-2-2) will take on sixth-seeded Lisbon (3-7-0) at the Lisbon Central field while fourth-seeded Colton (5-2-3) plays host to fifth-seeded Ogdensburg Pepsi 5-5-0 at Swift Field in South Colton.
Potsdam-CKON close NC Men’s Soccer regular season with win; Akwesasne women’s booters clinch top seed
16_Deck: REGULAR SEASON WINDING DOWN: Squad clinches first place in East Division, 6-2
BY byline:
BD body text: BRASHER FALLS — Potsdam-CKON clinched sole possession of first place in the final East Division standings after closing out the North Country Men’s Summer Soccer regular season with a 6-2 win over Malone on Wednesday at Randy Riggs Field.
BD body text: The other East finale Wednesday night saw Canton and Colton play to a scoreless overtime tie while the West Division matchup saw Madrid complete an undefeated regular season with a 6-1 win over Ogdensburg and Lisbon blank Heuvelton 2-0.
BD body text: The playoffs kick-off this Sunday with four quarter-final round games. Madrid earned the top seed at 8-0-2 and will host eighth-seeded Heuvelton. Potsdam-CKON landed the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Malone at Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, third-seeded Canton will take on sixth-seeded Lisbon at the Lisbon Central field while fourth-seeded Colton plays host to fifth-seeded Ogdensburg at Swift Field in South Colton.
BD body text: Canton 0, Colton 0 (OT): At Lisbon, Harlee Besio backstopped the shutout for Colton (5-2-3) while Jake Mattice worked the crease for Canton (6-2-2).
BD body text: NC WOMEN’S SOCCER
BD body text: In Thursday evening’s North Country Women’s Summer Soccer matchups, Akwesasne clinched the regular season title with a 9-4 win over Heuvelton at Generations Field in Hogansburg, Potsdam blanked Gouverneur 4-0, Canton turned back Madrid-Waddington 2-0 and Colton-Parishville edged
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.