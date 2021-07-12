Madrid-Waddington and CKON of Potsdam remained undefeated atop the West and East Divisions with wins in Sunday’s North Country Men’s Summer Soccer League action.
M-W downed Canton 2-0 and CKON bested Heuvelton 7-0 while the other game of the night saw Colton shade Ogdensburg Pepsi 3-2. The Lisbon vs. Malone game was postponed.
Colton 3 - Ogdensburg Pepsi 2: Jon Snell scored the first Pepsi goal from Syrus Gladle and assisted Connor Griffith to the second goal. Julian Rufa made eight saves in goal.
Potsdam 7 - Heuvelton 0: Jorge Nsundidi scored three goals to lead Potsdam and Marc Lazaro delivered one goal and three assists to lead the winners. Kade Cook tallied one goal with two assists ad Demba Baa added one goal and one assist.
