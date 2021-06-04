Gary Mandigo birdied the 14th hole on his way to a medalist round of 47 in the Men’s Wednesday Morning Senior Golf League at the St. Lawrence State Park.
Don Dodds followed at 53 and Gary Lalonde and Steve Canizzo led the way in Low Gross Scoring at 36 and 39.
