Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 30: SH Electric 81-39, Service Master 74-46, Abar’s 54-66, Obvious Signs 53-67, SLFCU 50-70, Doug’s 48-72
Highlights: Connie McAllister 233(569), Mikayla Pike 193(471), Dawn Pike 191(516), Holli Hazelton 189(506), Mary Hayes 187(518), Vicki Fishbeck 184(500), Shelly Sanderson 179(488), Marlene McAllister 177(504), Gayle Gollinger 176(418), Vicki Thornhill 175(478), Debbie Hannan 175, Stacy Gushea 171(452), Lisa Hammond 169(465), Karen Morley 168(471), Erica Scott 168(447), Heidi Czenepak 161, Barbie Mallot 157, Amanda Hooper 157, Winnie DeLorenzo 150(403), Kira Hammond 147(413), Morgan Showers 138(416), Velma Gushea 141, Jamie Friot 138, Coco Lemieux 137(405), Leona Jones 135, Sam Downing 132, Kendra Mitchell 129, Sarah Garnsey 126, Angie Richards 119
Splits: Kira Hammond 5-7,5-6, Angie Richards 2-7, 5-7, Morgan Showers 5-7, Vicki Thornhill 5-7, Mary Hayes 5-8-10, Barbie Mallot 5-7, Gayle Gollinger 5-6, Winnie DeLorenzo 3-10, Lisa Hammond 3-10
Results: SLFCU 0-Obvious Signs 4, Service Master 2-Doug’s 2, Abar’s 3-SH Electric 1
