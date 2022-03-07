Heuvelton Skyway League
Week 26: SH Electric 73-31, Service Master 65-39, Abar’s 47-57, SLFCU 45-59, Obvious Signs 42-62, Doug’s 40-64
Highlights: Vicki Fishbeck 219(574), Shelly Sanderson 214(505), Connie McAllister 212(591), Winnie DeLorenzo 193(476), Leona Jones 191(482), Dawn Pike 183(484), Velma Gushea 177(449), Holli Hazelton 169(404), Mary Hayes 167(473), Kendra Mitchell 166(453), Marlene McAllister 164, Karen Morley 163(425), Cheryl Doerr 159(428), Sam Downing 157(409), Jamie Friot 149(438), Coco Lemieux 149, Heidi Czenepak 144, Kira Hammond 143(404), Lori Potter 137, Vicki Thornhill 132, Barbie Mallot 132, Sarah Garnsey 130, Gayle Gollinger 129, Lisa Hammond 125, Stacy Gushea 124, Amanda Hooper 115, Angie Richards 106
Splits: Kira Hammond 5-6, Lisa Hammond 4-5, Velma Gushea 6-10, Gayle Gollinger 2-7, Vicki Fishbeck 2-5-7, Marlene McAllister 2-4-7-8-10, Winnie DeLorenzo 5-6-10
Results: SH Electric 4-Obvious Signs 0, Abar’s 0-Servie Master 4, SLFCU 0-Doug’s 4
Highlights week 25: Leona Jones 188(452), Annette Besaw 222(518), Vicki Fishbeck 187(490), Holli Hazelton 179(411), Kira Hammond 176(466), Mary Hayes 176(442), Stacy Gushea 170(459), Barbie Mallot 170, Coco Lemieux 168(453), Sam Downing 161(410), Connie McAllister 158(455), Marlene McAllister 156(408), Gayle Gollinger 152(405), Lisa Hammond 146(401), Amanda Hooper 145, Karen Morley 145, Jamie Friot 144, Velma Gushea 143, Kenda Mitchell 133, Cheryl Doerr 126, Sarah Garnsey 123, Julie Rexford 113
Splits: Stacy Gushea 2-7, Lisa Hammond 5-10,6-10, Sam Downing 5-6, Gayle Gollinger 3-4-7
Results: SLFCU 1-Service Master 3, SH Electric 3-Doug’s 1, Obvious Signs 1-Abar’s 3
Schedule: Abar’s vs SLFCU, Doug’s vs Obvious Signs, SH Electric vs Service Master
Heuvelton Oswegatchie League
Week 27: Shady Brook Farms 58-60, Casey’s 56.5-51.5, Armstrong’s 56-52, Stanton’s 56-52, WWV 53-55, River Myst Winery 44.5-63.5
Highlights: Annette Besaw 198(565), Lois Armstrong 196(443), Winnie DeLorenzo 193(461), Ethel Payne 192(561), Donna Mills 189(543), Jamie Bennett 189(411), Dawn Pike 181(512), Hilary Brothers 181(504), Vicki Fishbeck 181(497), Cathy Leslie 178(476), Jackie Morrow 175(473), Mikayla Pike 175(459), Kathy Skelly 168(441), Carole Lebel 165(447), Linda Hodge 165(408), Marlene McAllister 164(458), Catie Dominy 160(402), Myrna Wells 150, Jamie Bush 149(439), Debra Perry 149, Casey Caldwell 146, Jacki Kelly 145(400), Tina James 138, Toni Scharf 134, Marsha Ploof 124, Tina Harper 122, Jean LaJoy 116
Splits: Casey Caldwell 2-7, Annette Besaw 2-7, Vicki Fishbeck 2-7, Jackie Kelly 2-7, Jamie Bennett 4-5-7, Donna Mills 3-10, Ethel Payne 3-10, Jamie Bush 2-7
Results: WWV 2-Casey’s 2, Stanton’s 0-River Myst Winery 4, Shady Brook Farms 2-Armstrong’s 2
Schedule: River Myst Winery vs Armstrong’s, Shady Brook Farms vs Casey’s, Stanton’s vs WWV
