Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 41 – 23, Pins Count 40 – 24, Silver Leaf Diner 38 – 26, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 35 – 29, Culligan Man 31 – 33, Agway 27 – 37, State Street Deli 23 – 41, Dangerous Dames 21 – 43
Results: Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 4 – State Street Deli 0, Culligan Man 3 – Silver Leaf Diner 1, Agway 1 – McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 3, Pins Count 1 – Dangerous Dames 3
High Bowlers: Charlie McDougall 201-232-278-711, Dan Baker 214-216-232-662, J. Phillips 230-255-656, M. Mills 225-236-631, D. Witherell 213-238-627, A. Friot 202-256-616, L. Lamere 203-214-616, J. Morrow 209-215-608, D. Friot 256-608, R. Mills 206-214-602, B. Bennett 585, D. Wood 234-565, R. Chase 200-206-558, B. Lamere 220, R. McAllister 210, A. Baker 206, R. Todd 202, J. Bush 529, S. Cardinell 511
Highlights: Charlie McDougall 711, Dick Friot 256, 79 pins over average, J. Warner 5-6-10, K. McDougall 4-6, Dawn Mills 4-7-9
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: JP Building Supply 36 ½ - 27 ½, AJ’s Septic 35 – 29, Royal J. Acres 33 ½ - 30 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 32 ½ - 31 ½, Heuvelton Fire 32 – 32, Family Wood Shop 31 - 33, Silver Leaf Diner 28 ½ - 35 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 27 – 37
Results: AJ’s Septic 0 – Heuvelton Lanes 4, Royal J. Acres 0 – Grey’s Gun Shop 4, JP Building Supply 2 – Heuvelton Fire 2, Family Wood Shop 3 – Silver Leaf Diner 1
High Bowlers: Mike Mills 226-239-652, A. Friot 205-214-223-642, L. Meadows 224-224-638, Dan Baker 200-223-600, A. Lamere 203-212-596, S. Mill 244-589, D. Wood 233-578, A. Wilson 208-568, F. Simmons 214-558, B. Bennett 557, R. Todd 215-539, R. Bushey 229-539, A. Baker A. Baker 539, A. Todd 522, A. Pierce 213-516, Don Baker 505, L. Lamere 219
Highlights: Mike Mills 652, Steve Mills 244, D. James 3-10, M. Larue 3-01, 4-5, D. Witherell 5-7, A. Pierce 3-6-7-10, A. Wilson 3-10, 2-4-6-7, A. Friot 4-10, L. Lamere 2-5-7, J. Warner 3-10, M. Wainwright 2-5-7, 3-10, K. Powell 6-7-9, Dan Baker 5-7 (3 times)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.