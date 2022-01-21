OGDENSBURG — The Mike Hazen Memorial Tournament is a day when the Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association makes a concerted effort to honor high character players and individuals who have made sustained contributions the association and players who left an indelible impression on all those they met before passing on much too soon.
The late Mike Hazen was such a player and young man that 32 years after his death, Ogdensburg Minor Hockey, the Hazen Family and close friends of the family keep his memory alive as a role model for current hockey players.
A series of memorial awards are presented at the tournament each year to honor players who show a special love and respect for the game, teammates, coaches, fans, opposing players and coaches and officials.
Mark Morrow Bench
On Jan. 16, at the climax of the 32nd Mike Hazen Memorial Tournament at the Golden Dome, Ogdensburg Minor Hockey honored another departed family member, the late Mark Morrow, who left his family, his friends and former OMH and OFA teammates and his community much too soon.
“When you play at OFA you are a Blue Devil forever and when you are a member of the Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association family you are a member forever,” said Steve Barr presiding over Sunday’s impressive awards ceremony.
The ceremony started with the presentation of a memorial bench to Mark Morrow’s mother LouAnne McNally and several members of his family on the Golden Dome Ice where he started playing hockey at age five. He played his way through the OMHA levels to the Midget team and also enjoyed a fine career at OFA.
The bench was crafted by two of Mark’s Minor Hockey coaches Bob Jock and Scott Sholette. The bench was made from sticks used by Mark and several of his former teammates and several of his teammates were on hand for the presentation.
“My father and I thought it was wonderful to take the opportunity to honor Mark Morrow in a special way. I was Mark’s high school nurse and he never missed an opportunity to make me laugh so honoring him was a wonderful surprise,” said Kristin Hazen, the sister of Mike Hazen. “Our lives are full of special moments and wonderful memories. Honoring a loved one’s life after death recognizes the impact he or she had on the lives of others through their family, work and community involvement. In gathering to honor a life, we learn about the ways in which our loved one shaped the lives of other.”
Kristin Hazen, her father Dan Hazen, her son Michael Hazen and Brian Lumley were on hand to present the annual tournament awards on Sunday.
Mike Hazen Awards
The 32nd Mike Hazen Tournament honored players from the Pee Wee, Squirt and Bantam levels and individuals who rendered exemplary service to youth and the OMHA.
The climax of the ceremony was the presentation of the Mike Hazen Memorial Outstanding Bantam Award which is presented each year to a second year Bantam who exhibits the qualities of Mike Hazen who was a great athlete who always showed good sportsmanship, dedication, fair play and a good work ethic at practice and games.
Goaltender Andrew Bertram, the son of Jim and Stacy Bertram, received the 2022 award not just for ability but for showing a true love for hockey and his teammates and friends.
Presenting the award was last season’s recipient and fellow goalie Ty Jacobs.
The Mike Hazen/Chad LaFlair Spirit of Friendship Memorial Award is presented each year to honor someone who has supported the tournament behind the scenes.
This year’s award went to Randy Garvey who has been coaching in the association since his high school days. He grew up with the Hazen family and was a friend of Mike Hazen.
“If you had to rate Randy’s enthusiasm on a scale of 1 to 10 his would be 100. He loves coaching and being involved in hockey at any capacity. His heart and intentions are always in the right place,” said Steve Barr in announcing the award.
The Mike Hazen Distinguished Service Award honors someone who has been involved in Ogdensburg Minor Hockey and the Mike Hazen Tournament in many capacities for years.
This year’s award went to Scott Sholette who coached in the association for nine years and had three boys play through the levels of the association. He remains active as the first person at the rink and among the last to leave during the tournament. Often he opens and closing the concession stand and is always helping out whenever needed.
“He is not a board member but Scott has put in countless hours to help Ogdensburg Minor Hockey with games, banquets, the concession and the Mike Hazen Tournament. Ogdensburg Minor Hockey and the Hazen Family are appreciative of his help and support” said Steve Barr announcing the award.
Three years ago Ogdensburg and the global community of hockey lost an icon with the passing of Crow Smith who operated Crow’s Sport Shop for several decades in Massena and Ogdensburg. He provided hockey players with sticks skates and equipment and was always available for skate sharpening and sharing memories of his associations and with some the absolute best players and coaches in the game.
At the Hazen Tournament, the Crow Award was given to a second year Pee Wee player who the coaches and I felt best demonstrates sportsmanship and places team above self,” said Crow Smith’s daughter Betsy Smith in a facebook post after she presented the award with Holden Woods who worked with Crow Smith at the shop as one of his “weekend warriors.”
This year’s recipient was Colin Woods, the son of Pat and Marci Woods, who scored three goals in a game against Massena which was incorporated in the tournament.
“Colin had a great game today scoring three goals against my old hometown Massena so I thought I would share a pic of my Dad in a Massena Juniors jersey. My Dad truly loved hockey and my family is so honored that OMHA has this award in his name.”
Mason Garvey, a member of the OMHA Squirt team and the son of Mike Garvey and Maria Weston, received the 2022 Scott Farrand Memorial Award which remembers a member of another of Ogdensburg’s great hockey families.
The award honors Scott Farrand’s courageous battle against cancer and goes to a player who has played his way through adversity with a smile and gained strength through the journey.
Memorial Scholarships
The Gwenna and Frank Barr Memorial Scholarship Award is presented each year by the family of Mike Hazen.
Backed by his wife Gwenna, Frank Barr was one of the founders of the Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association who spent countless hours watering the outdoor rink on Park Street and transporting players to nearby Canadian rinks.
The couple had five children who went through the association and their offspring has maintained a constant succession of boys and girls which continues today. This year’s award goes to Tommy Sias of the Ogdensburg Pee Wees.
The Hazen Family also presented the Michelle Hazen Memorial Scholarship to a young player who shows a great love for the game and his teammates. This year’s scholarship was presented to Luke White.
“Thank you Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association for all your hard work and dedication in honoring my brother Michael with this amazing tournament. My father and I look forward to next year,” said Kristin Hazen, the sister of Mike Hazen.
