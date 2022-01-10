Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Pins Count 42 – 26, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 42 – 26, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 39 – 29, Silver Leaf Diner 39 – 29, Culligan Man 31 – 37, Agway 29 – 39, State Street Deli 26 – 42, Dangerous Dames 24 – 44
Results: McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 1 – Dangerous Dames 3, Agway 2 – Pins Count 2, State Street Deli 3 – Silver Leaf Diner 1, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 4 – Culligan Man 0
High Bowlers: Ron Mills 248-250-266-764, B. Bennett 200-253-640, R. Chase 214-229-630, P. Payne 233-234-626, J. Hooper 211-221-625, D. Witherell 257-619, A. Lamere 224-226-611, E. Payne 237-587, Donna Mills 207-22-574, J. Morrow 201-204-566, D. Wood 201-556, S. Ray 219-548, M. Wainwright 217-539, M. Larue 513, R. Todd 505, Dan Baker 242, D. Friot 209, A. Friot 206, J. Bush 201
Highlights: Ron Mills 764, 164 pins over series, R. McAllister 2-7, D. Wood 3-10, R. Chase 2-7-8, S. Ray 5-7, J. Morrow 5-7
Thursday A League
Standings: AJ’s Septic 38 – 30, JP Building Supply 37 ½ - 30 ½, Heuvelton Fire 36 – 32, Grey’s Gun Shop 33 ½ - 34 ½, Royal J. Acres 33 ½ - 34 ½, Family Wood Shop 32 - 36, Silver Leaf Diner 31 ½ - 36 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 30 – 38
Results: Royal J. Acres 0 – Heuvelton Fire 4, Family Wood Shop 1 – Heuvelton Lanes 3, Grey’s Gun Shop 1 – Silver Leaf Diner 3, JP Building Supply 1 – AJ’s Septic 3
High Bowlers: Paul Payne 256-256-706, Dan Baker 214-224-235-673, R. McAllister 224-245-648, R. Baker 204-215-225-644, L. Lamere 200-214-215-629, D. James 231-609, M. Mills 202-227-600, K. Powell 235-598, J. Carr 257-590, B. Lamere 219-583, H. Reynolds 200-581, A. Wilson 214-577, B. Bennett 201-554, R. Bushey 204-536, R. Todd 212-533, J. Payne 201-518, A. Todd 238-506
Highlights: Paul Payne 706, 142 pins over series, Rob Baker 644, 182 pins over series, Alex Todd 238, 86 pins over average, 8-10, F. Simmons 4-6-7, B. Bennett 3-10, A. Baker 4-5, 5-7, L. Lamere 5-7J. Payne 2-4-7-10
