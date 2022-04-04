Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Pins Count 72 – 44, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 67 – 49, Silver Leaf Diner 65 – 51, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 62 – 54, Culligan Man 52 – 64, Dangerous Dames 52 – 64, Agway 49 – 67, State Street Deli 45 – 71
Results: Dangerous Dames 3 – State Street Deli 1, Culligan Man 3 – Agway 1, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 0 – Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 4, Silver Leaf Diner 1 – Pins Count 3
High Bowlers: Ron Mills 203-245-266-714, M. Mills 201-14-220-635, D. Witherell 200-227-615, P. Payne 238-603, Dawn Mills 215-217-603, M. Murdock 223-603, T. Sawyer 227-598, Dan Baker 200-222-597, E. Payne 224-227-584, D. Wood 201-215-576, A. Friot 244-575, R. Chase 233-573, C. McDougall 204-213-573, J. Morrow 212-573, H. Reynolds 213-569, D. James 225-562, M. Wainwright 213-548, S. Fenton 208-547, S. Cardinell 522, W. Rexford 216-522, P. Perry 221-516, E. Lancto 508, R. McAllister 212, J. Hooper 211, R. Woodley 201
Highlights: Ron Mills 714, D. James 3-10, Donna Mills 5-6-10, E. Payne 5-7, H. Reynolds 3-7, M. Murdock 2-7, G. Dawley 3-5-10, R. Woodley 3-10, S. Ray 4-5, Don Baker 5-7, A. Baker 4-7-9, P. Perry 3-10, 4-5-7, 9-10, J. Phillips 3-10, J. Hooper 2-7
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: Family Wood Shop 66 – 50, AJ’s Septic 66 – 50, Royal J. Acres 60 ½ - 55 ½, Heuvelton Fire 60 – 56, JP Building Supply 57 ½ - 58 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 54 ½ - 61 ½, Silver Leaf Diner 53 ½ - 62 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 46 - 70
Results: Silver Leaf Diner 1 – Heuvelton Fire 3, Family Wood Shop 0 – JP Building Supply 4, Grey’s Gun Shop 4 – Heuvelton Lanes 0, Royal J. Acres 1 – AJ’s Septic 3
High Bowlers: Kevin Powell 200-298-666, R. Mills 230-243-652, D. Friot 203-208-231-642, M. Mills 214-218-625, S. Mills 211-229-617, A. Lamere 212-231-616, H. Reynolds 257-599, R. Carr 214-591, M. Wainwright 203-590, A. Friot 220-586, Dan Baker 231-586, L. Meadows 202-208-582, P. Payne 203-580, L. Lamere 222-572, A. Baker 221-561, B. Lamere 222-558, F. Simmons 531, N. Pierce 508, D. Witherell 226, D. Wood 212, A Pierce 204, J. Carr 203
Highlights: Kevin Powell 298, 3-10, Don Baker 2-7-8, C. Ross 3-10, S. Mills 9-10, D. Witherell 4-5, 4-5, M. Pierce 3-10
