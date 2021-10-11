Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: Silver Leaf Diner 13 – 3, Pins Count 12 – 4, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 10 – 6, Culligan Man 7 – 9, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 7 – 9, Dangerous Dames 6 – 10, State Street Deli 5 – 11, Agway 4 – 12
Results: State Street Deli 3 – Pins Count 1, McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 1 – Culligan Man 3, Silver Leaf Diner 3 – Dangerous Dames 1, Agway 0 – Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 4
High Bowlers: Bob Montgomery 224-244-244-712, Jeff Hooper 202-237-263-702, M. Murdock 204-216-232-652, B. Bennett 232-243-631, C. McDougall 203-214-608, J. Phillips 215-227-605, Dan Baker 265-592, D. Friot 216-589, D. Wood 256-584, R. Mills 210-581, M. Mills 200-580, A. Lamere 203-575, J. Morrow 201-204-573, Dawn Mills 215-564, R. McAllister 563, Donna Mills 200-560, A. Friot 210-558, M. Wainwright 214-549, A. Baker 204-547, S. Fenton 541, R. Chase 204-522, R. Todd 515, S. Ray 221-513
Highlights: Bob Montgomery 712, Jeff Hooper 702, J. Friot 2-7, J. Phillips 6-7, W. Rexford 4-5, A. Baker 5-7, P. Perry 3-10, R. Todd 4-5, 7-8, Dan Baker 2-7-8, M. Wainwright 3-10, D. Witherell 4-5, S. Fenton 5-7, 2-7
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: Royal J. Acres 14 ½ - 5 ½, Heuvelton Fire 12 – 8, AJ’s Septic 12 – 8, JP Building Supply 11 ½ – 8 ½, Grey’s Gun Shop 8 – 12, Heuvelton Lanes 8 – 12, Silver Leaf Diner 7 – 13, Family Wood Shop 7 - 13
Results: AJ’s Septic 2 – Heuvelton Fire 2, Family Wood Shop 3 – Grey’s Gun Shop 1, JP Building Supply ½ - Royal J. Acres 3 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 2 – Silver Leaf Diner 2
High Bowlers: Dan Baker 231-286-708, D. Witherell 203-221-223-647, A. Lamere 200-216-226-642, R. Mills 246-615, J. Carr 213-214-594, K. Powell 204-219-589, D. James 224-570, R. Carr 201-561, D. Wood 226-559, S. Mills 558, A. Friot 537, F. Simmons 532, A. Todd 530, D. Norman 201-513, A. Pierce 504, B. Lamere 215, A. Wilson 202
Highlights: Dan Baker 286, 103 pins over average, 708, 159 pins over series, M. Wainwright 5-7-8, 4-10, D. Norman 3-10, A. Todd 3-10, R. Mills 3-10, S. Mills 5-7, A. Friot 3-4-6, A. Lamere 7-8, A. Baker 4-5-7, R. Todd 3-10
