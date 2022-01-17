Heuvelton Monday B League
Standings: McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 45 – 27, Pins Count 43 – 29, Silver Leaf Diner 43 – 29, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 39 – 33, Culligan Man 34 – 38, Agway 29 – 43, Dangerous Dames 28 – 44, State Street Deli 27 – 45
Results: Agway 0 – Silver Leaf Diner 4, Heuvelton Farm & Home Center 0 – Dangerous Dames 4, Pins Count 1 – Culligan Man 3, State Street Deli 1 – McAllister’s Liquors & Wine 3
High Bowlers: Bob Montgomery 211-224-251-686, J. Hooper 201-207-242-650, Dawn Mills 204-236-621, A. Lamere 215-223-619, M. Mills 201-201-212-614, J. Phillips 201-236-607, J. Morrow 216-225-593, D. James 203-217-581, G. Dawley 204-208-572, R. Carr 212-568, S. Ray 202-203-557, Donna Mills 557, Don Baker 212-554, W. Rexford 516, M. Larue 507, R. Mills 226, D. Witherell 225, Dan Baker 216, R. Woodley 203
Highlights: Bob Montgomery 686, Don Baker 2-5-7, S. Fenton 5-7, 6-7, D. James 2-7-8, J. Phillips 4-5-7, J. Warner 3-10, 5-6, 5-6, W. Rexford 6-8, R. McAllister 5-7
Heuvelton Thursday A League
Standings: AJ’s Septic 41 – 31, JP Building Supply 40 ½ - 31 ½, Heuvelton Fire 39 – 33, Family Wood Shop 35 – 37, Grey’s Gun Shop 34 ½ - 37 ½, Royal J. Acres 34 ½ - 37 ½, Silver Leaf Diner 32 ½ - 39 ½, Heuvelton Lanes 31 – 41
Results: Silver Leaf Diner 1 – AJ’s Septic 3, Grey’s Gun Shop 1 – JP Building Supply 3, Family Wood Shop 3 – Royal J. Acres 1, Heuvelton Lanes 1 – Heuvelton Fire 3
High Bowlers: Larry Meadows 214-223-245-682, L. Lamere 220-226-626, B. Bennett 210-232-608, M. Wainwright 248-603, R. Carr 255-601, J. Carr 210-258-599, B. Lamere 202-213-596, D. Witherell 200-224-581, K. Powell 244-579, A. Carr 230-568, D. Friot 565, A. Friot 202-563, A. Baker 202-552, D. Wood 213-551, S. Fenton 203-550, Alex Todd 217-526, Don Baker 202-524, A. Wilson 216, D. James 212, S. Mills 205
Highlights: Larry Meadows 682, C. Ross 3-10, D. James 4-5, J. Carr 4-7-10, S. Fenton 6-7, 3-10, 5-7, A. Friot 5-7, F. Simmons 3-10, P. Burley 5-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.