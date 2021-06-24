The 7th Annual Firecracker 5K Walk/Run & 1 Mile Fun Run will be held in Morristown on Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m. All proceeds for the event will benefit the Morristown Recreation Program.
An application form is available at www.townofmorristownny.org and at the Morristown Town Clerk’s Office.
Participants can also sign up the day of the race prior to start time. Participants will receive a T-shirt. Race start location is at the Parish Center, 500 Morris St. in Morristown. For information call 315 375-4148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.