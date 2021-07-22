Two mound gems in home victories in three days carried the Ogdensburg 15U Baseball team to a 2-2 record the North Country Youth Sports System on Monday and Wednesday.
The Ogdensburg squad downed Canton 16-4 behind a two-hitter by Alex Mitchell on Monday and shaded the Massena Bombers Premo 2-1 on Wednesday where Camden Griffith tossed a one-hitter.
In a 15U game played on Monday the Massena Bombers Mitchell rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and then shaded Lisbon 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth.
Ogdensburg 16 - Canton 4: Alex Mitchell struck out 13 in a two-hitter and rapped a double and a single along with Camden Griffith. Luc LaBella doubled and Dylan Sovie singled twice. Madden West went 1-for-1 and scored three runs and Nicholi Ramsdell, Noah White and Trenton Poore all singled.
Connor and Jack and singled for Canton.
Ogdensburg 2 - Massena Premo 1: Jacob Farley walked and scored the eventual winning run in the third inning of the well-played contest where each team was limited to one hit by outstanding pitching. Camden Griffith struck out 13 and finished strong fanning the last six Massena batters.
Alex Mitchell stroked a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning and scored a sacrifice by Griffith. Michael singled in the fifth inning for Massena’s lone hit.
Massena 5 - Lisbon 4: A two-run error in the seventh inning allowed Massena to overcome a strong pitching effort by Lisbon’s Cooper Rutherford who pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed just five hits. Rutherford also went 1-2 at the plate along with Coby Mills who stole two bases.
“This was a tough lost for us tonight we led the whole game and played errorless baseball up until the bottom of the 7th inning where we made some mistakes in the field that cost us. Cooper Rutherford pitched very well tonight. I am proud of how he stayed tough on the mound for us tonight,” said Lisbon Coach Lucas Smith.
“Massena is a very good team and they have a well-rounded pitching staff.”
