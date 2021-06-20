A 30-pound bag of smallmouth bass has stood like an unreachable star for tournament anglers in all levels and tours of professional bass fishing.
Until Saturday when the team of Tyler Capella of Canton and Jesse Spellicy of Gouverneur came to the weigh-in of the Northern New York Bassmasters Club Tournament out of Morristown with a bag of five smallmouth bass weighing 30.06 pounds. Their catch, which featured a 6.6-pound lunker, was the latest development in the expansion of the dimensions of the St. Lawrence River fishery which has been ranked first, second or third in the country for last several years by Bassmaster magazine.
The river’s fishery has grown in stature like that of the smallmouth bass who have been bulking up for many years by constant forage on the invasive species the brown gobie. The increase in size of the bass has been chronicled in the annals of the NNY Bassmasters Club whose previous record bags were caught in the 2019 season. Capella and Spellicy, who have won the last two Team of the Year Awards in the club and five overall, weighed in a 27.81 bag but were upstaged by the team of Oliver and Ray Planty who brought a 27.87 pound bag to the weigh-in later in the season.
“We started out sight fishing and then moved to 15-25 feet of water. We caught big fish all over drop-shoting and casting swim baits. We didn’t travel very far all day,” said Spellicy.
“Catching a bag of five fish all over six pounds is pretty remarkable. I have never heard of it being done before.”
Second place went to the team of Jonathon and Lawson Robla at 28.07 pounds, the team of Jordan Davis and Jesse Gilbert took third at 27.43 and the team of Robert and Brad Paradis placed fourth at 25.90. All three teams noted career best weights.
The commentary of NNYBMC President Eric Tessmer said it all as he passed out the prize money checks.
“Third place goes to the team of Davis and Gilbert with a great bag of 27.43 pounds, the team of Robla and Robla takes second, that’s right second place, at 28.07 pounds and first place goes to Tyler Capella and Jesse Spellicy with the ridiculous weight of 30.06 pounds. Congratulations guys,” said Tessmer.
Robert Paradis, a charter member of the NNY Bassmasters Club, which was founded in 2003, recalled the quality of fishing he and his son Brad enjoyed Saturday.
“We had over 25 pounds of fish in the live well very early and we were culling five pounders the rest of the day. Culling five pounders. That is unheard of,” said Robert Paradis.
“We caught over 22 pounds and took eighth place. It was not that long ago that 22 pounds would win tournaments,” said Tim O’Grady who handled the weigh-in duties with his partner Steve Garrabrant.
The top names in professional bass fishing will be looking for that type of experience this week in the Major League Fishing Tournament being staged out of Massena from June 25-30.
