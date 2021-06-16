The Northern New York Bassmasters Club held the first stop of its 2021 Tournament Trail on Lake Champlain on Saturday.
Thirty two of the 35 boats entered in the field caught a limit drawing from the lake’s smallmouth and largemouth population.
The team of Birth and Flynn led the field with a 20.41-pound bag anchored by the day’s Lunker a 5.55-pound bass. Four of top five finishes all sported a four-pound plus big fish: Moore-Nichols 19.22 (4.38), Jesse Spellicy and Tyler Capella 18.88 (4.11) , Chad Sharpe-Gary McIntyre 18.51 (3.43) and Morrill and Fortune 18.16 (4.01).
The NNY Bassmasters will note the opening of the New York State Bass Season by staging a tournament on Saturday out of Morristown on the St. Lawrence River.
The remainder of the schedule is: July 10 - Black Lake State Launch, July 24 - Tupper Lake, Aug. 21 - Cranberry Lake, Sept. 4 - St. Lawrence River Ogdensburg, Sept. 18 - Lake Ontario Henderson Harbor, Oct 9-10 Club Championship on St. Lawrence River in Waddington.
