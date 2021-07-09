The Northern New York Junior Bassmasters Club will enjoy a busy day on Sunday.

Club members will fish a tournament out of Lisbon Beach in memory of Trevor Woods with the takeoff at 6:30 a.m. and the weigh-in at 11:30 a.m. and will host a meet and greet with anglers of the Bassmaster Elite Series at Hosmer’s Marina at 4 p.m.

The Bassmaster Elites will fishing in a tour tournament out of Waddington on the St. Lawrence River Thursday through Saturday. They are always gracious with time to talk to fishing fans at the meet and greets.

LISBON BEACH TOURNAMENT

Group 1 leaving at 6:30 am & will weigh in at 11:30

Dr. Ogden boat - Jacob & Jed Farley

Robla boat - Rorie Ames & Lawson Robla

Kiah boat - Mason & Kaleb Kiah

Spriggs boat - Hunter & Austin Spriggs

Moore boat - Jacob Morrill & Jordan Duprey

Lovelyy boat - Camden Griffith & Trent Farrand

O’Grady boat - Cael McCarthy & Black Woods

Robla boat - Owen Ames & Liam Langstaff

Group 2 leaving at 7 am & will weigh in @ noon

Piercey boat - Drew Piercey & Claire Murphy

Jacobs boat - Chase & Ty Jacobs

Kinney boat - Matt Kinney & James Wilson

Bell boat - Connor & Allison Bell

Morrill boat - Jackson Fortin & Colby Fortin & Liam Fields

Kingston boat - Easton Losey & Cole Woods

Bogart boat - Parker Bogart & Owen Kennedy

Lust boat - Brody Lust & Andrew & Lillian Kearns

Flack boat - Alyssa Flack & Tanner Ritchie

Richards boat - Gavin Richards & Hunter Bouchey

ANGLERS NOTE

Arrive at boat ramp for 6 am. Dress for weather and bring a drink and snack but please pick up after yourself. Dallas Dogs will be there again this year. Boater rules will be handed out that morning & fizz kits. Any questions please call Arlene at 315-393-6326 or cell 315-276-4690.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.