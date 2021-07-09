The Northern New York Junior Bassmasters Club will enjoy a busy day on Sunday.
Club members will fish a tournament out of Lisbon Beach in memory of Trevor Woods with the takeoff at 6:30 a.m. and the weigh-in at 11:30 a.m. and will host a meet and greet with anglers of the Bassmaster Elite Series at Hosmer’s Marina at 4 p.m.
The Bassmaster Elites will fishing in a tour tournament out of Waddington on the St. Lawrence River Thursday through Saturday. They are always gracious with time to talk to fishing fans at the meet and greets.
LISBON BEACH TOURNAMENT
Group 1 leaving at 6:30 am & will weigh in at 11:30
Dr. Ogden boat - Jacob & Jed Farley
Robla boat - Rorie Ames & Lawson Robla
Kiah boat - Mason & Kaleb Kiah
Spriggs boat - Hunter & Austin Spriggs
Moore boat - Jacob Morrill & Jordan Duprey
Lovelyy boat - Camden Griffith & Trent Farrand
O’Grady boat - Cael McCarthy & Black Woods
Robla boat - Owen Ames & Liam Langstaff
Group 2 leaving at 7 am & will weigh in @ noon
Piercey boat - Drew Piercey & Claire Murphy
Jacobs boat - Chase & Ty Jacobs
Kinney boat - Matt Kinney & James Wilson
Bell boat - Connor & Allison Bell
Morrill boat - Jackson Fortin & Colby Fortin & Liam Fields
Kingston boat - Easton Losey & Cole Woods
Bogart boat - Parker Bogart & Owen Kennedy
Lust boat - Brody Lust & Andrew & Lillian Kearns
Flack boat - Alyssa Flack & Tanner Ritchie
Richards boat - Gavin Richards & Hunter Bouchey
ANGLERS NOTE
Arrive at boat ramp for 6 am. Dress for weather and bring a drink and snack but please pick up after yourself. Dallas Dogs will be there again this year. Boater rules will be handed out that morning & fizz kits. Any questions please call Arlene at 315-393-6326 or cell 315-276-4690.
