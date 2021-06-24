On Sunday, the 2021 Northern New York Bassmasters Tournament season will begin as it does every year with an honorary cast on Black Lake to honor the memory of Chuck Roach. The first tournament of the seasons will follow after the cast.
The club has become one of the most successful youth organizations in Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County where members learn not only to fish but also lessons in sportsmanship and conservation of the natural gifts and beauties of North Country waters.
Chuck Roach, a longtime member of the Northern New York Bassmasters Club, was an avid supporter of the junior bassmasters club and all young anglers. His favorite body of water to fish was Black Lake.
It is very appropriate the Northern New York Bassmasters keep his memory and legacy of caring vivid.
League Co-Director Arlene Kiah reminds all tournament participants that all bass must be 15 inches at Black Lake to be weighed in at the derby. Anglers are reminded to measure their fish before coming off the water.
Group 1 will be leaving at 6:30 a.m. and will weigh in at 11:30 a.m. The boat assignments follow.
Friot boat - Bailey and Beau Friot. Mills boat - Jack Mills & Cole Woods
Dr. Ogden boat - Jacob & Jed Farley. Robla boat - Rorie Ames & Lawson Robla, Kiah boat - Mason & Kaleb Kiah, Spriggs boat - Hunter & Austin Spriggs, Moore boat - Owen Ames & Liam Langstaff & James Wilson, Lovely boat - Camden Griffith & Trent Farrand, McCarthy boat - Cael McCarthy & Blake Woods, Kiah boat - Jordan Duprey & Jack Morley,
Group 2 is leaving at 7 am & will weigh in at noon with following boat assignments.
Piercey boat - Drew Piercey & Claire Murphy, Jacobs boat - Chase & Ty Jacobs, Kinney boat - Matt Kinney & Tanner Ritchie, Bell boat - Connor & Allison Bell, Morrill boat - Jackson Fortin & Liam Fields & Colby Fortin, Kingston boat - Easton Losey & Shea Langstaff, Bogart boat - Parker Bogart & Owen Kennedy, Lust boat - Brody Lust & Andrew Kearns, Flack boat - Alyssa Flack & Scarlett Ritchie, Richards boat - Gavin Richards & Hunter Bouchey.
Anglers should arrive at the boat ramp for 6 am., dress for weather and bring a drink and snack and are asked to please pick up after yourself.
Dallas Dogs will be at the tournament site again this year. Boater rules will be handed out that morning along with fizz kits. Any questions please call 315-393-6326 & cell 315-276-4690.
Other stops on the tournament trail are: July 11- Tournament in Lisbon Beach- In memory of Trevor Woods, August 1- Tournament in Waddington in memory of Al O’Marah, August 8- make up date, September 12- Ogdensburg - In memory of Dick Gibson.
Members of the club will also work at the boat ramp and weigh-in station for the Bassmaster Elites Tournament in Waddington July 15-18.
On Sept. 19 the club will hold its awards banquet for the 2021 season.
The club emphasizes that it will be following the CDC Covid guidelines at all tournaments. Masks/Gaiters must be worn for those who have not been fully vaccinated (14 days past your 2nd vaccination).
2021 Sponsors are: Robla’s Carpet Care LLC, Swanie Entertainment Comedy Hypnotist, Hosmer’s Marina & Bait Shop, Pepsi Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers, Howland Pump & Supply, The Family of Freddie Badlam, Bradley’s Service Station, The Saint Lawrence Waterfowlers, The Family of Trevor Woods, Shannon Davis Lic. RE Associate Broker with Cross Keys Real Estate LLC, Log Cabins, Jacobs Land Surveying, and Flood Pro Water & Fire Restoration
A big thank you goes out from the club to the community for it’s support.
Hosmer’s Marina will once again sponsor the Lunker and Sportsmanship Awards in both clubs. Also any member of the NNY Junior Bassmasters Club will receive a 20 per cent discount on all purchases at the Hosmer’s Marina Bait Shop.
