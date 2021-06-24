As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, signs of normalcy and progress are everywhere.
One of the most emphatic signs is massive heavy equipment now reshaping the land adjacent to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club on Paterson Street.
It is the beginning of a construction project which will produce the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center which will usher in a new chapter in the story of the OBGC which will note its 60th year in 2024.
The athletic center is scheduled to open in the spring and will be used for a variety of sports and activities for members of all ages. It will attach to the current structure next to the John E. Claxton Learning Center and will be the first major addition to the facilities since the construction of the learning center in 2002.
“It is going to be absolutely beautiful. It will have a gym which will be a little bigger than the present gym with six baskets, bleachers and it will be air conditioned. And the outside of the building is going to be very impressive,” said Boys and Girls Club Executive Tom Luckie.
“Air conditioning is a very big key. That will allow us to use the court throughout the warm weather months. And there will also be additional parking.”
The club was product of the vision in the collective mind’s eye by community leaders 57 years ago and Luckie is extremely excited at how the athletic center will expand the already powerful positive impact of the club.
“The biggest thing is that kids coming to the club will know that they will always be able to use the gym,” said Luckie.
“The more kids that participate at the club the better chance we have to make a positive impact on them to help them become responsible citizens. One thing I really want to do is increase the number of girls using our facilities and hopefully we can bring the girls league back to our spring basketball program.”
The Carlisle family made a very significant donation towards the construction of the youth athletic center, but the original cost projections have been elevated due to meteoric rise in the cost of construction materials worldwide.
The Carlisle family has agreed to increase its donation and Luckie has announced that a fund-raising effort is underway to cover $400,000 which will be needed to cover the cost of construction overrides.
Luckie is optimistic because the community and OGBC Alumni have always stepped up when needed.
“We have already raised $60,000 in a soft opening of the campaign and Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola and the Wright family have donated the scoreboard and scorer’s table,” Luckie said.
“We will be holding fund-raising events, but we are looking to raise most of the money through individual donations or pledges. Pledges can be made monthly and simply donating $25 a month for three years would be a $900 donation.”
Anyone wishing to take part in a monthly giving program should go to the club’s website www.obgclub.com or donations are also accepted at Post Office Box 555, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
When completed the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic will be a symbol of the spirit of the concept of club alumni giving back because of the impact the club had on their lives.
Rick Carlisle, who won NBA championships as a Boston Celtic player and Dallas Mavericks Coach, is an alumnus of the club and spearheaded the involvement of his family to honor the philanthropy and love of athletics of his father Attorney Preston C. Carlisle.
The Diocese of Ogdensburg, which owns the land where the club sits in Father Martin Park, assisted in the preparation of the construction effort and the OBGC Board of Directors has been a constant source of guidance and support.
“Bishop LaValley, Father Morgan and Father O’Brien who is a lawyer have been great right from the start and our Board Directors have been a great source of guidance. And I can’t say enough about the Carlisle Family,” said Luckie.
“Everything has gone so well working with our architects Tisdel Associates and the Danko Construction Company of Massena. We are so excited for the future in the fall when the Ogdensburg City School District has its own buses and will provide afternoon drop-off to the club from OFA, Kennedy and Madill Schools.”
