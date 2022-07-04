The Ogdensburg City School District is now offering the public daily recreational activities at the track outside and pickleball in the small gym.
TRACK USE
The OFA Track is now for public use from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., free of charge including weekends. There are no bikes or rollerblades allowed on the track
PICKLEBALL
Beginning Tuesday the small OFA gym will be hosting Open Pickleball Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Three courts will be available and players can come alone, with a friend or with a group. One court will be designated for advanced players.
The activity is being offered through the Adult Education programs at a cost of $3 per day of play or $30 a month. Players of all skill levels are invited to participate and anyone seeking further information should contact Cheryl Seymour at 315-380-5965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.