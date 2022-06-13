Ogdensburg Pepsi made a significant first entry into the winning column of the 2022 North Country Men’s Summer Soccer League season with a 2-1 victory over defending champion Madrid at Kennedy School on Sunday.
Pepsi produced a pair of first half goals and netminder Nate Beaulieu (14 saves) made a series of leaping saves in the second half to secure the win.
Syrus Glade figured in both goals setting up Peyton Lalone and converting off a pass from Matt Gladle.
Shane Tiernan scored the lone Madrid (1-1) goal off assists from Evan Ruddy and John McCaul.
The win gave the Pepsi booters a 1-1-1 record following a 6-2 loss to Canton and a 1-1 tie with Harrisville.
In the loss to Canton Syrus Gladle scored from Gian Rufa and Jon Snell converted off an assist from Syrus Gladle. Julian Rufa made 10 saves in goal. In the tie with Harrisville Nate Beaulieu made eight saves and Syrus Gladle scored from Tyler Sovie.
In other games played on Sunday Lisbon downed Heuvelton 16-0, CKON and Canton played to a 1-1 tie and Potsdam blanked Colton 7-0.
Lisbon 16 - Heuvelton 0: Matt Robinson and Tristin Simmons combined for four and three goals leading Lisbon and Andrew Weis (1 assist), Truman Gendebien (2 assists) and Chase Jacobs all scored two goals. Darrell Hayden made three saves in the shutout.
Austin Bleau tallied one goal with four assists, Jacob Oliver and Matt Bleau also scored a goal and Ty Jacobs passed out three assists.
