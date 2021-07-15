OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club is now taking sign-ups for its soccer program.
You can sign up by logging onto www.kiwanisclubofogdensburg.org.
Registration will end Aug. 17.
The soccer program will begin Aug. 31 for grades 1-6 and Sept. 11 for Pre-k and kindergarten levels.
Pre-K and kindergarten levels will be held at Montroy; grades 1-2 at Park Street; 3-4 at Montroy and grades 5-6 will be at Kennedy.
Once registration is completed, teams and schedules will be posted on the Kiwanis website.
