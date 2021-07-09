Ogdensburg’s Lady Golfers teed off June 1 with the annual Copeman Challenge, a best ball format with three women teams. Dannie Bracy carried her Allan, Trombley teammates as they came in with a low of 34.
The arrival of the Snow Bunny contingent has bolstered the OLGA ranks to about 20 active players with 10-12 teeing off each week. Scores do not reflect the high spirits of the group. Peg Langley, Diane Perry, and Sue Watson anchor the players. OLGA welcomed Lana Bouchard to the ranks and welcomed back Barb Wood. The loss of Julie Delarge is keenly felt.
The women traveled to Canton’s St. Lawrence Course June 29 for Foothills play. The Ogdensburg team which took a pass during Covid eked out a fifth place in the standings. Dannie Bracy carded a medalist high honors with an incredible 80. Mary Allan trailed with a 96. The June 30 monthly dinner at Gran View honors went to Beryl Trombley for her Reverse 50 yard backward tee-off. No one was injured.
Area women are welcome to play on Tuesday mornings at the St. Lawrence State Park. Golfers gather at 8:30-8:45 and tee off at 9. As previously noted all skills and ability are welcomed.
