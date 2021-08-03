Ogdensburg and Lisbon both used the combination of explosive hitting and clutch pitching to gain 15U Baseball wins in the North Country Youth Sports system in recent action.
On July 22, Ogdensburg, sponsored by the Ogdensburgh Diner and the New York State Correctional Officers Benevolent Association, downed Norfolk 18-4 and on July 21 Lisbon bested Canton 15-7.
OGD DOWNS NORFOLK
Madden West rendered a solid five-inning start and Alex Mitchell and Seth Sholette both pitched one innings as Ogdensburg won its third straight game.
Alex Mitchell singled three times to lead a well-balanced winning offense and West singled and doubled. Luca LaBella, Seth Sholette and Nicholi Ramsdell each singled twice;Hayden McDonald, Dylan Sovie and Logan VanGorden singled and Trenton Power added two RBIs.
LISBON TOPS CANTON
LISBON - Lisbon used a strong hitting effort and clutch pitching to gain a 15-7 win over Canton in North Country Youth Sports 15U Baseball action on July 20.
Tyler Sovie pitched a very good game picking up the win. He allowed three runs on two hits struck out three through four innings and Matt Bleau and Lucas Gravlin came in relief and both contributed to the save closing out a four-hitter.
Sparking the offense were: Isaiah White with two hits, two runs and four RBIs and Tyler Sovie with 2 hits, 2 runs and 3 RBI’s.
Matt Bleau, Gabriel Smith, Trystan Biller, Blake Woods and William Pirie all contributed with hits and RBIs throughout the night.
“The team ran the bases very well tonight as always with a total of 15 stolen bases and Tyler Sovie pitched very well to get the win wth Matt Bleau and Lucas Gravlin both contributing to the save,” said Lisbon Coach Lucas Gravlin.
“I thought the boys played very well tonight, we showed up to the plate and played very well defensively. We were missing a few of our starters but our young players really stepped up big tonight to help with the win. I really thought our pitching staff did well tonight only allowing four hits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.