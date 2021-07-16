Overcoming the loss to two starting defenders to injury, Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola, North Country Savings Bank, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union blanked Lisbon St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Bayside 4-0 in North Country Men’s Summer Soccer action on Wednesday night at Kennedy School.
“It doesn’t look good but I sure hope the injuries aren’t too serious because we play a very good Canton team on Sunday,” said Ogdensburg Pepsi Captain Matt Gladle.
Canton downed Potsdam 1-0 in another game played on Wednesday, West Division leader Madrid-Waddington blanked Heuvelton 5-0 to remain as the only league unbeaten at 5-0-1 and Colton outscored Malone 5-3.
The Ogdensburg (4-2-0) offense carried the play against Lisbon (1-4-0) which received an outstanding 10-save effort from goaltender Hayden McBath who stopped a series of close range shots. Ogdensburg keeper Ryan Warschol was stellar when called up making eight saves leaving his side several times to control long lead passes into the penalty area.
Offensively Connor Griffith scored the first and fourth goals from Mike Frary and Julian Rufa and Karson LaRose set up Gunner McLellan for the second goals and scored the third from Matt Gladle.
Canton 1 - Potsdam 0: Holden Woods scored the only goal of the game from Kane Jordan and Jake Mattice stopped eight shots in a shutout for Canton (3-2-1).
.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
In the North Country Women’s Soccer games last Thursday, Canton blanked Massena 7-0, Madrid-Waddington outlasted Potsdam 4-3 and Gouverneur clipped Heuvelton 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.