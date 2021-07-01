OGDENSBURG — After building a 4-1 lead, Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola was forced to go from cruise control to damage control to gain a 4-3 interdivision win over Malone and a 3-0 record in the North Country Men’s Soccer League on Wednesday night.
Pepsi will be home again on Wed., July 7 to host Madrid-Waddington 1-0-1 in a match of West Division leaders. M-W tied Potsdam 2-2 on Wednesday and the other games saw Canton blank Heuvelton 5-0 and Colton best Lisbon 8-0.
Ogd Pepsi 4 - Malone 3: The Pepsi Booters took a 3-0 first half lead as Matt Gladle scored from Eric Monnat, Karson LaRose set up a Julian Rufa goal and LaRose converted from Jon Snell. Connor Griffith upped the margin to 4-1 scoring from Gladle in the second half. Malone rallied with two quick goals but Pepsi held serve and Ryan Warchol backstopped the win with 12 saves.
“I like the group of young personalities mixed in with the veterans we have. It seems to be working so far,” said Pepsi Captain Matt Gladle
Potsdam CKON 2, Madrid-Waddington 2: M-W netted equalizing goals in each half of the game were Ted Cook made eight saves for CKON and Nate Moulton handled eight chances for M-W.
Potsdam’s Saverigno Spagnolo opened the scoring from Tim Cook Sr. and John McCall answered with an unassisted tally. Demba Baa gave CKON a 2-1 lead and Brennan Harmer pulled M-W into a 2-2 tie off an assist from McCall.
Canton 5 - Heuvelton 0: Travis Jordan tallied two goals with one assist, Tyler Gallagher produced one goal and two assists for the winners and Holden Woods delivered one goal and one assist. Ownsu Kingsley also scored and Jake Facey added an assist backing Jake Mattice’s one save shutout.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
West: Ogdensburg Pepsi 3-0, Madrid-Waddington 1-0-1, Heuvelton 0-2, Pepsi Cola 0-2.
East: Potsdam 2-0-1, Colton 2-1-0, Malone 0-3-0.
Wednesday July 7: Canton at Colton (Swift Field), Malone at Potsdam (SLC Turf Field), Heuvelton art Lisbon (Lisbon Central), Madrid-Waddington at Ogd Pepsi (Kennedy School).
League Sponsors: Portsdam - CKON-FM, Ogdensburg Pepsi - Ogdensburg Pepsi, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, North Country Savings Bank, Dillingham-Jones-Cisell Insurance, Canton - Star Route Auto, Stadium Tavern, K&S.
