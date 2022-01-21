OGDENSBURG — The host Ogdensburg Minor Hockey Association finished with two second places and one third in the 32nd annual Mike Hazen Memorial Tournament on Jan. 16.
The Squirts dropped a 4-3 decision in the Squirt finals and were outscored 4-1 by Canton in the Bantam B finals. The Bantam A’s downed Watertown 5-2 in the division’s consolation game and Massena took the division title beating Adirondack 46 5-1.
BANTAM BS SECOND
Canton scored four unaswered goals after Ogdensburg’s Owen Sias opened the scoring unassisted in the Bantam B Championship game. Canton overcame a 37-save effort by Kaden Bogart . JJ Ahlfeld pulled Canton into a 1-1 first period tie and David Seymour netted the eventual winning goal in the second period from Chase Weiner and Will Sullivan.
Third period goals came from Gavin Nee from Ahlfeld and Josh McLear unassisted. Gavin Schryver made nine saves in the Canton goal.
Canton finished unbeaten after downing OFA 8-0, Potsdam 11-3 and North Franklin 6-3 in the round robin play. OFA bested North Franklin 6-3 and Potsdam 10-0 to play its way back to the championship game. North Franklin downed Potsdam 11-5 in earlier action.
BANTAM A CONSOLATION
Aiden O’Neil scored two goals in the first period and completed a hat trick with a third period tally as the Ogdensburg Bantam A’s downed Watertown 5-2 in the consolation game on Sunday.
Austin Thornhill and Kohen Brenno scored single goals for Ogdensburg and Brooks Garvey and Hayden McDonald passed out assists in support of an 18-save goaltending effort by Andrew Bertram.
Brenno was honored as Ogdensburg’s Player of the Game.
Brandon McGregor stopped 30 shots for Watertown which received goals from Nathan Taylor and Bryce Rudderford off assists from Trey Ledoux and Cameron Dali.
The host Ogdensburg squad dropped its opener to Massena 5-1, downed Watertown 5-1 in the second game and dropped a 2-0 decision to Adirondack 46 in its third game.
Massena took the tournament title with a win over Adirondack 46 on Sunday to complete an unbeaten tournament. After beating Ogdensburg 5-1 on Friday, Massena’s Saturday games produced a 1-1 tie with Watertown and a 10-0 win over Adirondack 46.
Adirondack 46 reached the title game by virtue of 2-0 wins over Watertown and Ogdensburg.
Massena prevailed in the division title game 5-1 led by two goals from John Bailargen and Jack McCabe, one goal and one assist from Hilo Pyke-Roscoe and two assists from Jack Jarrett and Carson Roberts.
SQUIRTS TAKE SECOND
The Squirt championship game saw North Franklin take advantage of four Ogdensburg penalties in the third period to score four unanswered goals and wipe out a 3-0 deficit. Yaz Thomas scored three times for North Franklin and Klein Francis scored once.
The host Ogdensburg Leafs took a 3-0 lead as Sawyer Denny scored unassisted in the first period and Braxton Hitchman set up a Denny goal and scored unassisted in the second period.
Cullen Fennessy handled the goaltending in all four games.
Ogdensburg went 3-0 in reaching the title game with a 4-1 win over North Franklin, a 6-3 win over Canton and a 7-2 win over Massena.
North Franklin edged Canton 8-7 and tied Massena 7-7 to qualify for the finals. Canton and Massena tied 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.