MADRID — Madrid-Waddington hosted the Ogdensburgh Diner recently in final Grade 3-4 Softball game for both teams who play in the North Country Youth Sports system.
This year’s Madrid-Waddington 3-4 softball team was made up of students from the Madrid-Waddington Central School District, and one girl from the Potsdam Central School District.
The team finished with a record of 6-2-1, and went 4-0-1 in its last five games.
The Ogdensburgh Diner team enjoyed a season filled with very competitive games and learned a great deal about the game and being a good teammate under the direction of coaches Andy DeDekker and Bob O’Shea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.